Natixis Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exponent by 5,333.3% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 859.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exponent by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Exponent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Exponent by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPO opened at $71.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.74. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.81 and a 52-week high of $115.75.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Exponent had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $132.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 2,694 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total transaction of $214,226.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Rakow sold 1,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $122,253.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,267 shares of company stock valued at $489,120 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

