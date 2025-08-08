Natixis Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 71.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,655 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Alamo Group worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alamo Group in the first quarter valued at about $12,920,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Alamo Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in Alamo Group during the first quarter valued at $40,988,000. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alamo Group by 23.4% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 12,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Alamo Group in the first quarter worth $1,365,000. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alamo Group

In related news, CEO Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 3,500 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $705,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 40,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,244,787.76. This trade represents a 7.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.84, for a total value of $100,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,613,424.32. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $209.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday.

Alamo Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $221.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.30. Alamo Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.07 and a fifty-two week high of $230.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.18 and a 200-day moving average of $194.36.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.12). Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $419.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.75 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Featured Articles

