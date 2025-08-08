Natixis Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fortis (NYSE:FTS)

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Fortis by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,443,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,394 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,218,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,068,000 after purchasing an additional 612,395 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 12,870,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,192,000 after purchasing an additional 604,615 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fortis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,869,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortis by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,148,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $379,614,000 after purchasing an additional 329,767 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTS. Desjardins upgraded Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC upgraded shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fortis from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

NYSE:FTS opened at $50.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.46. Fortis has a twelve month low of $40.32 and a twelve month high of $51.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.40.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.4448 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

