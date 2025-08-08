Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 64.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,423 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in StoneX Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in StoneX Group by 78.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneX Group Stock Up 6.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $87.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.65. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.31 and a twelve month high of $100.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.17). StoneX Group had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 115,749 shares in the company, valued at $11,111,904. This trade represents a 0.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Abigail H. Perkins sold 10,470 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total value of $902,723.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 43,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,786,178.86. This trade represents a 19.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,430 shares of company stock worth $6,582,552. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.