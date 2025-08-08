Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AN. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,461,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,172,000 after purchasing an additional 488,904 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 422.7% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 575,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,658,000 after buying an additional 465,000 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,104,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,662,000 after buying an additional 426,882 shares during the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $56,831,000. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at $31,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $194.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.33 and a 52-week high of $217.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.76. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.99 EPS. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on AutoNation from $212.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of AutoNation to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.13.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

