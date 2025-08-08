Natixis Advisors LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 26.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in W.P. Carey by 7.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in W.P. Carey by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in W.P. Carey by 4.2% during the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in W.P. Carey by 100.8% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. BNP Paribas set a $66.00 target price on W.P. Carey and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. BNP Paribas Exane raised W.P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W.P. Carey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of W.P. Carey stock opened at $65.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.27 and its 200-day moving average is $61.41. W.P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $66.64.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $430.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.99 million. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. W.P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 236.84%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

