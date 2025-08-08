Natixis Advisors LLC Has $2.20 Million Stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 56,113 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,852,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 58,282 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $65.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Helios Technologies in a report on Tuesday.

HLIO opened at $48.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.70. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $57.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 8.22%. Helios Technologies’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.62%.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

