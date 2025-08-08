Natixis Advisors LLC Has $2.21 Million Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UFPI. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of UFPI opened at $99.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.91. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $141.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.25). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. UFP Industries’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 24.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

