Natixis Advisors LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 93.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,965 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 49,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 222,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 21,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $28.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $22.41 and a one year high of $30.28.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

