Natixis Advisors LLC Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IRT shares. Compass Point raised Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $17.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.05. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $22.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $161.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 566.67%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

