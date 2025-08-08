Natixis Advisors LLC Has $2.28 Million Holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 810.9% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 19,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 17,167 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 77.8% during the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 3,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 353.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 16,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 114,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELS opened at $61.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.36. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.15 and a 52-week high of $76.60. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Equity Lifestyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $313.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 106.74%.

ELS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $68.00 price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

