Natixis Advisors LLC Has $2.62 Million Position in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enpro were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enpro in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Enpro in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Enpro by 94.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enpro by 786.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Enpro by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NPO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Enpro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Enpro from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Enpro from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Enpro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Enpro Price Performance

Shares of NPO opened at $215.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.49. Enpro Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.50 and a 52-week high of $229.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.62.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.05). Enpro had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $288.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enpro Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.85%.

Enpro Profile

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

