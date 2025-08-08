Natixis Advisors LLC Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Universal Display by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 139,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,478,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 44.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,936,000 after purchasing an additional 87,801 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Display Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $138.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.47. Universal Display Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $103.70 and a fifty-two week high of $215.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.92.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.23. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 36.95%. The business had revenue of $171.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Display Corporation will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OLED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.43.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

