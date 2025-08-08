Natixis Advisors LLC Has $2.66 Million Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $555,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 71,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,959,782.22. This represents a 7.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHRW opened at $117.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $119.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.72.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.12. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

