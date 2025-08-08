Natixis Advisors LLC Has $2.76 Million Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,007,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

SLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised Sun Life Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Sun Life Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $61.52 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.03 and a 1-year high of $66.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.82. The company has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

