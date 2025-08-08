Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 43.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 5.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 14.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 15.0% in the first quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 59,662 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $146.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.29, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.52. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $146.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $441.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.32 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.10%.

AEIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price target on Advanced Energy Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.90.

In related news, EVP Paul R. Oldham sold 1,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $154,003.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,070,777.74. The trade was a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Donaghey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,060. This represents a 15.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

