Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BNL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,860,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,103,000 after acquiring an additional 15,501 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,464,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,088,000 after purchasing an additional 410,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 603.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,891,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,098 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 87.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,288,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,963,000 after purchasing an additional 600,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,069,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,968,000 after buying an additional 322,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

BNL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.57.

BNL stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.96 and a twelve month high of $19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 223.08%.

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

