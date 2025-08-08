Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 1,299 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in InterDigital by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,384 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,265,000 after buying an additional 11,411 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in InterDigital by 3,293.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 68,761 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,216,000 after acquiring an additional 66,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

In other InterDigital news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,000 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.58, for a total value of $224,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,198,336.40. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.65, for a total transaction of $117,631.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,777.10. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,062 shares of company stock valued at $920,853. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $265.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. InterDigital, Inc. has a one year low of $129.76 and a one year high of $277.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.64.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $3.75. The firm had revenue of $300.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.93 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 51.92% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.11%.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

