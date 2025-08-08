Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 8,911 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,911 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 554.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPK. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.38.

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $22.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.73. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 24.86%.

Graphic Packaging declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 23.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graphic Packaging

In related news, Director Philip R. Martens sold 7,015 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $152,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,479.80. This trade represents a 20.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

See Also

