Natixis Advisors LLC Raises Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 173.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,273 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON by 118.4% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in ON during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in ON in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 36.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ON from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays set a $68.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of ON in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of ON from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on ON from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of ON stock opened at $45.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 64.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. On Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $34.59 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.22.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

