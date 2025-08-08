Natixis Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,910 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 43,499 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AM. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,269,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $35,058,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 7,769.7% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,951 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,105,379 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,950,000 after purchasing an additional 753,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,770,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,722,000 after purchasing an additional 436,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $18.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.97. Antero Midstream Corporation has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $305.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.70 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 39.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Corporation will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $94,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 73,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,417.60. This trade represents a 6.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Antero Midstream from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd.

About Antero Midstream



Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

