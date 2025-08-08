Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 13,683 Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,683 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 5.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 196.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHEF has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $1,138,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 52,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,386,893.50. The trade was a 25.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $63.95 on Friday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $68.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.45.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Chefs’ Warehouse Profile

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

Further Reading

