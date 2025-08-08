Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 34,410 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,167 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 34,410 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 319.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,570 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 33,938 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 380.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 528,510 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,141,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 38.7% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

AEO stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $22.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.02%.

AEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

