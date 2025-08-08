Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 351 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in Wix.com by 183.3% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 476 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Wix.com by 676.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 714 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Wix.com by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 630 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wix.com by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 871 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

WIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Wix.com from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday, June 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.26.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $133.49 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $126.22 and a 12 month high of $247.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.44 and its 200 day moving average is $173.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The information services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $489.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.62 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 129.27% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

