Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 6,455 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,455 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in CubeSmart by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,944,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,496 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 219.4% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,574,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,626 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,727,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,259,000 after buying an additional 1,464,331 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,758,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,067,000 after buying an additional 1,195,246 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $45,805,000. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $39.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.54. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $34.24 and a 52-week high of $55.14.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $282.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.71 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 35.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.83%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CUBE. Mizuho increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.13.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

