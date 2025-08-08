Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 9,768 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 19.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,081 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,768 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,138,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,398,619,000 after purchasing an additional 234,088 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,835,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,520 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $424,386,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,922,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,972,000 after acquiring an additional 600,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,364,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,414,000 after acquiring an additional 23,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

NYSE CM opened at $71.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $49.84 and a 1 year high of $74.63.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $0.7024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

