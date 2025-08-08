Natixis Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,543 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Pinterest by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,432,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,533,000 after purchasing an additional 12,986,310 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,635,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,441,000 after buying an additional 4,527,902 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,599,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,381,000 after buying an additional 316,633 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,701,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,352,000 after buying an additional 6,129,985 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,027,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,848,000 after buying an additional 555,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Pinterest from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.48.

In other Pinterest news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 408,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $13,540,289.12. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,045.84. This represents a 98.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,502,611 shares of company stock valued at $51,602,943 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $39.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.78. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $40.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.10.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 50.41%. The firm had revenue of $998.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

