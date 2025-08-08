Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Downgraded by Craig Hallum to Hold

Craig Hallum cut shares of Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Craig Hallum currently has $6.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NVTS. Morgan Stanley cut Navitas Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $2.10 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Navitas Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.65.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Up 6.9%

Shares of NVTS stock opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.07. Navitas Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 3.02.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $14.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 182.63% and a negative return on equity of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Navitas Semiconductor

In other Navitas Semiconductor news, Director Brian Long sold 2,955,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $19,535,914.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,920,991 shares in the company, valued at $39,137,750.51. This represents a 33.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd Glickman sold 532,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $2,390,215.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 234,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,909.49. This trade represents a 69.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,084,600 shares of company stock valued at $99,761,157 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTS. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $25,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

