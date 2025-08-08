Needham & Company LLC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Stock

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.36% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th.

Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Performance

Shares of GILT opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $9.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $514.32 million, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.46.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.99 million. Equities research analysts predict that Gilat Satellite Networks will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilat Satellite Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 65,779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 29,758 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 53,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 35.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. Its portfolio consists of cloud-based satellite network platform, very small aperture terminals, amplifiers, modems, on-the-move antennas, solid state power amplifiers, block upconverters, transceivers, and defense ground systems and field services.

