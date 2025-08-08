New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Hits New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $58.50 and last traded at $59.98, with a volume of 763237 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.62.

The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $685.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.22 million. New York Times had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.68%. New York Times’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 9th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is 39.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NYT shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of New York Times from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of New York Times from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of New York Times from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Times presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

In other New York Times news, EVP William Bardeen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total transaction of $142,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,595.41. This trade represents a 13.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $224,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,826.42. This trade represents a 12.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,490 shares of company stock valued at $479,728 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYT. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in New York Times by 383.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,765,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,538,000 after buying an additional 1,399,865 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in New York Times by 101.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,627,000 after buying an additional 1,184,729 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in New York Times by 210.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,609,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,832,000 after buying an additional 1,091,430 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in New York Times by 210.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,382,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,969,000 after buying an additional 937,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in New York Times by 65.2% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,325,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,331,000 after buying an additional 917,766 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.05 and a 200-day moving average of $52.17.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

