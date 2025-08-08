News (NASDAQ:NWS) Hits New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $35.58 and last traded at $33.08, with a volume of 179486 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.55.

The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 13.21%.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 60.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of News by 0.8% in the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 9,728,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,457,000 after acquiring an additional 78,855 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in News by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,879,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,924,000 after acquiring an additional 344,036 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP grew its holdings in News by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 4,345,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,237,000 after acquiring an additional 986,781 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in News by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,855,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,799,000 after acquiring an additional 13,329 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in News by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,965,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,799,000 after acquiring an additional 160,922 shares during the period. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.35 and a 200 day moving average of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

