News (NASDAQ:NWS) Hits New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $35.58 and last traded at $33.08, with a volume of 179486 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.55.
The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 13.21%.
News Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 60.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
News Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.35 and a 200 day moving average of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60.
News Company Profile
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than News
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Why Monolithic Power’s Earnings and Guidance Ignited a Rally
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- AppLovin’s Q2 Miss Spooks Market, But Wall Street Doubles Down
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Microsoft Stock Gains as Analysts Boost Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.