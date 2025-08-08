Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 830.3% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 62.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 2,126.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 186.7% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 68.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gary Weitman sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $84,277.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,842.25. The trade was a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel Morgan sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $54,367.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,660.50. The trade was a 13.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,474 shares of company stock valued at $3,666,988 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.71.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

NXST opened at $184.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.01 and its 200-day moving average is $167.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.66 and a twelve month high of $194.00.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.69%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Featured Articles

