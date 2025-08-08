Nicolaos Nicandrou Buys 22 Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Stock

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) insider Nicolaos Nicandrou purchased 22 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 509 ($6.85) per share, with a total value of £111.98 ($150.59).

Nicolaos Nicandrou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 7th, Nicolaos Nicandrou purchased 24 shares of Phoenix Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 647 ($8.70) per share, with a total value of £155.28 ($208.82).

On Thursday, June 5th, Nicolaos Nicandrou purchased 23 shares of Phoenix Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 644 ($8.66) per share, with a total value of £148.12 ($199.19).

Phoenix Group stock opened at GBX 679 ($9.13) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.32. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 475.20 ($6.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 688.50 ($9.26). The company has a market capitalization of £6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 652.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 589.03.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 725 ($9.75) to GBX 690 ($9.28) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th.

Phoenix is the UK’s largest long-term savings and retirement business with c. £300 billion of assets under administration and c. 12 million customers.

We are a constituent of the FTSE 100 with c. 7,800 colleagues and offer a broad range of products to support people across all stages of the savings life cycle.

We are a growing and sustainable business with a clear purpose – helping people secure a life of possibilities.

