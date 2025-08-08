NPK International (NYSE:NPKI) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Shares of NPK International Inc. (NYSE:NPKI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $9.40 and last traded at $9.27, with a volume of 216247 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.

The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $68.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.75 million. NPK International had a positive return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 62.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on NPKI. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of NPK International in a research note on Monday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on NPK International from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Lori Briggs sold 9,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total transaction of $81,319.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 268,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,127.78. The trade was a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $167,234 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NPK International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPKI. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in NPK International in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in NPK International in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NPK International in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in NPK International in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NPK International in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NPK International Stock Down 0.7%

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.61. The stock has a market cap of $755.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About NPK International

NPK International Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

