NUVEEN SL TFIP (NYSE:NXP) Shares Acquired by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in NUVEEN SL TFIP (NYSE:NXP – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in NUVEEN SL TFIP were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NUVEEN SL TFIP by 9.7% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,049,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,077,000 after acquiring an additional 92,789 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in NUVEEN SL TFIP by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 527,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 59,204 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of NUVEEN SL TFIP by 2.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 507,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,010 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NUVEEN SL TFIP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,547,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of NUVEEN SL TFIP by 29.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 136,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 31,119 shares during the last quarter. 16.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NXP opened at $13.99 on Friday. NUVEEN SL TFIP has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

