NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Trimmed by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,815 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 5.5% of Realta Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,559 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Kelly Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Foundry Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Hart LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wallace Hart LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $13,362,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,523,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,098,897,766. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $4,921,578.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,956,876 shares in the company, valued at $526,501,340.56. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,537,440 shares of company stock worth $835,035,782 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Phillip Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho set a $192.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.75.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $180.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.14. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $183.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

