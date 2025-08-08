NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Mathes Company Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Mathes Company Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 24.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,906 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 22,339 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 3.0% of Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 57,178 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 469,741 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $50,911,000 after acquiring an additional 17,097 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 147,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,018,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.7% during the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 55,090 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 48.7% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 33,740 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.75.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $13,362,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 73,523,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,098,897,766. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $4,921,578.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,956,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,501,340.56. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,537,440 shares of company stock worth $835,035,782. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $180.77 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $183.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

