NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Reduced by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,221,247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 421,549 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 5.0% of Arizona State Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $782,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,805,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $180.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.31, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.14. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $183.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $4,921,578.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,956,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,501,340.56. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $13,362,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 73,523,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,098,897,766. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,537,440 shares of company stock valued at $835,035,782. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.