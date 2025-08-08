O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

OI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. BNP Paribas set a $18.00 price objective on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “mixed” rating on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Monday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on O-I Glass

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O-I Glass

In other news, CEO Gordon Hardie bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $104,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 515,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,757,202.70. The trade was a 1.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Darrow A. Abrahams bought 3,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.05 per share, with a total value of $49,955.40. Following the purchase, the senior vice president owned 184,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,033.35. This trade represents a 2.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in O-I Glass by 807.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 1,392.5% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $13.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $16.04.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 13.70% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About O-I Glass

(Get Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.