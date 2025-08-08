Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OHI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

OHI opened at $40.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.33. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.04 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.66.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.49 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 42.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 165.43%.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

