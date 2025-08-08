ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.84.

View Our Latest Research Report on ON

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

ON opened at $47.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.65. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $78.61.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $219,001,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2,735.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,146,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,529 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,061,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,461 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,377,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $780,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,426,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.