ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Cut to $62.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.84.

ON Semiconductor Stock Up 1.3%

ON stock opened at $47.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.22 and a 200 day moving average of $47.65. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.45. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $78.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,377,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $780,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,989 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,328,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $460,958,000 after purchasing an additional 110,735 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 15.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,835,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $312,774,000 after purchasing an additional 774,087 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $219,001,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,014,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,195,000 after buying an additional 771,610 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

