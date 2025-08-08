ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $49.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ON. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.84.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

ON stock opened at $47.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.22 and a 200-day moving average of $47.65. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $78.61.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.33%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 83.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 57.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

