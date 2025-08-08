Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Position Trimmed by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Oppenheimer were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Oppenheimer alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OPY. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Oppenheimer by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 80,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after buying an additional 43,050 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 8,364.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in Oppenheimer by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 32.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oppenheimer Stock Performance

NYSE:OPY opened at $71.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $750.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.97. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.39 and a 52 week high of $77.83.

Oppenheimer Announces Dividend

Oppenheimer ( NYSE:OPY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $373.18 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 10.13%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Oppenheimer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oppenheimer

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Dennis P. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.81, for a total value of $147,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,548.46. This trade represents a 8.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul M. Friedman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $221,620.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,060. The trade was a 14.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company provides brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.