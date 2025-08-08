Oppenheimer Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Stock Price

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 488.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Lifesci Capital upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corbus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ CRBP opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $61.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average of $7.76. The company has a market cap of $110.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 3.20.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRBP. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 212.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 134,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 91,205 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 263,902 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

