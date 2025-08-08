Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.
OGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Organon & Co. from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI downgraded Organon & Co. from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas raised Organon & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.
Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $9.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.95. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $23.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.60.
Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 182.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 2.97%.
Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.
