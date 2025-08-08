Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

OGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Organon & Co. from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI downgraded Organon & Co. from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas raised Organon & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,715,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,553,000 after purchasing an additional 820,378 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,980,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,834,000 after buying an additional 455,699 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,904,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,281,000 after acquiring an additional 53,733 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 4,729,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,561,000 after acquiring an additional 308,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Organon & Co. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,260,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,110 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $9.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.95. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $23.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.60.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 182.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 2.97%.

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

