Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.50.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Otis Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $87.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.88. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $84.25 and a 12 month high of $106.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,595,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,450 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,920,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,134 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,639,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,360,000 after purchasing an additional 543,933 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,632,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,694,000 after purchasing an additional 494,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,577,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,934,000 after purchasing an additional 501,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

