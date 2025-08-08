Outdoor Stocks To Keep An Eye On – August 6th

Get alerts:

Walmart, Affirm, Lowe’s Companies, Middleby, and CRH are the five Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks are hardy annual or biennial flowering plants in the genus Matthiola, cultivated outdoors for their dense clusters of fragrant, often pastel-shaded blossoms. They thrive in cool seasons—typically spring and autumn—and are popular both in garden beds and as cut flowers. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT traded up $4.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.37. 12,161,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,099,102. Walmart has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.16. The company has a market cap of $824.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Affirm (AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

NASDAQ AFRM traded up $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.55. 3,591,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,172,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 11.47 and a quick ratio of 11.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.34. The firm has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -365.65, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 3.63. Affirm has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $82.53.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.99. 1,044,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,650,666. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $206.38 and a one year high of $287.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.23.

Middleby (MIDD)

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD traded down $18.75 on Wednesday, reaching $125.96. 1,862,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,902. Middleby has a 12 month low of $121.70 and a 12 month high of $182.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.99. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

CRH stock traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $97.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,906,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,587,268. CRH has a 12-month low of $75.65 and a 12-month high of $110.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.83. The stock has a market cap of $65.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.26.

