Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Given a $200.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Wedbush set a $200.00 price target on Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $178.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.61.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $182.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.82. Palantir Technologies has a twelve month low of $26.69 and a twelve month high of $184.48. The stock has a market cap of $429.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 607.35, a PEG ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 2.60.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 35,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $4,484,317.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 367,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,472,465.49. The trade was a 8.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $53,492,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,823,974.88. This represents a 36.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,515,632 shares of company stock worth $196,472,623. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,553,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,310,000 after purchasing an additional 64,973 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,543,888,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 20.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,746,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,843,000 after buying an additional 2,998,716 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 38.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,205,000 after buying an additional 4,221,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,614,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,055,000 after buying an additional 571,544 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

