Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Given “Buy” Rating at Loop Capital

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Loop Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $180.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $178.00. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.21% from the stock’s current price.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.61.

Read Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.5%

PLTR stock opened at $182.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $429.98 billion, a PE ratio of 607.35, a P/E/G ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.43 and a 200-day moving average of $114.82. Palantir Technologies has a 12-month low of $26.69 and a 12-month high of $184.48.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 35,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $4,484,317.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 367,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,472,465.49. This represents a 8.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 358,982 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $45,371,734.98. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $812,973,088.62. This represents a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,515,632 shares of company stock worth $196,472,623. 9.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 15,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boomfish Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.